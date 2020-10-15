The international destinations South Africans can travel to that don’t require a visa or quarantine

The process to obtain a visa can be cumbersome, and let’s not forget the mandatory quarantine process that some destinations require due to Covid-19. Jennifer Morris, the owner of Travel Savvy, said that there were some incredible places to visit all over the African continent. “Now is the time for South Africans to start exploring. Zanzibar is the only Indian Ocean Island currently open to South Africans without restriction, and there are some amazing deals to be had throughout the December holiday season. Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia offer wonderful bush breaks and Egypt, Ghana and Ethiopia are cultural melting pots, well worth exploring. “Further afield, travel to Turkey and Sri Lanka was becoming increasingly popular for South Africans before lockdown, and it's great to see that those options have reappeared,” she said.

Morris advises South Africans not to travel for leisure to any European, or North American countries.

“We do not recommend travel for tourism purposes to any European, or North American countries, as the situation in those regions is very fluid. Some are open to South African travellers, but most are not. The danger in booking a trip to countries in Europe, North America and most of Asia right now is that their restrictions might change overnight and affect your travel plans,” she revealed.

Covid testing

She said all destinations that people travel to requires a negative PCR test taken between 48 and 96 hours before departure, which depends on individual restrictions.

Morris said South African travellers require a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before they depart and re-enter South Africa. She said a travel consultant should be able to assist with this.

Morris shares some of the destinations South Africans can travel to that don’t require quarantine:

Tanzania and Zanzibar

Namibia

Kenya

Egypt - visa needed

Pakistan

Rwanda - visa on arrival

Ethiopia - visa on arrival

Ghana - visa on arrival

Sri Lanka

Turkey - evisa obtained online

Uganda - visa on arrival

Zambia

*Please note that due to Covid-19 pandemic, rules and regulations may change. Speak to a travel professional for further guidance if you choose to visit the countries mentioned.