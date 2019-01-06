All those travel pictures on Instagram is bound to inspire you to travel. Whether it's a lavish holiday or budget trip that you want to take, finding a bit of time to travel should be on everyone’s mind. If it isn’t, here are some cool images on Instagram that is bound to spark a little wanderlust.
A trip to Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro
Posted by @BeautifulDestinations
Oprah Winfrey once said, “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” In Rio de Janeiro, celebrating life is something that pulses innately from all elements of the city and its people — from the flamboyant twirls and spins of salsa beating in an excited cacophony in the streets, to the majestic granite peaks of the surrounding hilly terrain, and to the sandy patron-speckled edges of the south’s sprawling beaches. On a wonderfully lazy afternoon, #BDTeam creator @tomjauncey, captured locals and tourists beating in this musical celebration of life as they basked in the sun under candy-colored umbrellas, punctuating the sound of the rolling sea with happy chatter. How do you celebrate your life? (🎥: @tomjauncey , 🎶: “Mas Que Nada” by @kvsh , 📍: Praia de Ipanema)
According to Rio.com, Ipanema Beach is one of the popular tourist spots in Rio. The beach, bordered by Arpoador Beach and Leblon Beach, is perfect for a day trip. For those who cannot travel to Rio, perhaps take a trip to your local beach?
An African safari, somewhere in Africa
Posted by: @travelsfever
African sunsets 🐘 Photo by @nickybluephoto
Imagine watching the sunset during a safari? Well, this shot epitomes what a true safari in Africa is. Most safaris offer Big 5 sightseeings and time for sundowners.
Lazy afternoons at Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Posted by: @travelnoire
If island living is your thing, then you are going to love Bora Bora in French Polynesia.
@karl_shakur said: "Bora Bora had me wishing I had a set of wings so I could spend all day fluttering hundreds of feet above the water staring deep into the ocean blues.” And we agree. The place looks magical!