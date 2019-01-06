There are three destinations on Instagram that are bound to make you want to explore in 2019. Pictured is Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Beautiful Destinations.

All those travel pictures on Instagram is bound to inspire you to travel. Whether it's a lavish holiday or budget trip that you want to take, finding a bit of time to travel should be on everyone’s mind. If it isn’t, here are some cool images on Instagram that is bound to spark a little wanderlust.

A trip to Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro

Posted by @BeautifulDestinations

According to Rio.com, Ipanema Beach is one of the popular tourist spots in Rio. The beach, bordered by Arpoador Beach and Leblon Beach, is perfect for a day trip. For those who cannot travel to Rio, perhaps take a trip to your local beach?

Beautiful destination posted: “On a wonderfully lazy afternoon, #BDTeam creator @tomjauncey, captured locals and tourists beating in this musical celebration of life as they basked in the sun under candy-colored umbrellas, punctuating the sound of the rolling sea with happy chatter. How do you celebrate your life?.”



An African safari, somewhere in Africa

Posted by: @travelsfever

Imagine watching the sunset during a safari? Well, this shot epitomes what a true safari in Africa is. Most safaris offer Big 5 sightseeings and time for sundowners.



Lazy afternoons at Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Posted by: @travelnoire

If island living is your thing, then you are going to love Bora Bora in French Polynesia.

@karl_shakur said: "Bora Bora had me wishing I had a set of wings so I could spend all day fluttering hundreds of feet above the water staring deep into the ocean blues.” And we agree. The place looks magical!



