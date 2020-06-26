Travel virtually to UK, Thailand, Germany and Portugal during Pride Month

At a time when physical connection is exceptionally difficult and in-person events have been cancelled, the LGBTQ+ community and allies around the world are getting ready to celebrate Pride month like never before. Timed to coincide with the beginning of Pride season, Online Experience hosts on Airbnb will bring to life the platform’s first virtual celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, history and activism across more than 10 countries. Pride enthusiasts will be able to travel virtually and join Online Experiences led by hosts in Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Germany, Portugal and more from the comfort of their living room, in June and beyond.

Throughout the year, guests wishing to celebrate alongside the LGBTQ+ community on Airbnb will be able to learn the secrets behind Ladyboys in Thailand, join a global LGBTQ bar hop across four cities or opt for the recently premiered family-friendly interactive musical cLock Down, written by Pedro in Portugal, who also hosts the extremely popular Sangria and Secrets with Drag Queens Experience.

Airbnb has also partnered with IGLTA (International LGBTQ+ Travel Association) and the IGLTA Foundation and its members to launch 100 new Experiences representing LGBTQ+ diversity over the coming year, including learning all about LGBTQ Culture and Nightlife in London and exploring the Stonewall Museum LGBTQ Archives.

John Tanzella, President and CEO of IGLTA, said this partnership provides an exciting way to elevate the voices of IGLTA business members and to promote their LGBTQ+ travel experiences to a new and expanded audience.

"We also appreciate Airbnb Experiences’ commitment to the IGLTA Foundation, which will create visibility and funding for our LGBTQ+ tourism industry initiatives globally," he said.