Travellers share the first country they will visit post-lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Lerato Mannya, the founder of Motherland Connect, a non-profit organisation created to showcase the beauty of the African continent, is getting her followers excited about travel once again. While South Africans are in lockdown, the South African influencer decided that there was no better time to encourage people to be optimistic about their future travels post Covid-19. She posted the question “ What’s the first country you’re travelling to once we’re allowed to travel again?”

What’s the first country you’re traveling to once we’re allowed to travel again? pic.twitter.com/7BBEmRNS9B — Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) April 7, 2020

Mannya told her followers that she booked a trip to Mpumalanga in October. She also wanted to visit Durban and London.

User @CeecesTravel said she wanted to explore local destinations.

She commented: “A huge local trip first! Gotta help support the businesses, establishments, tour groups, adventure activities, here at home. I know how many have been hit badly, like myself and my own business. Very keen to bring some local travel up.” (sic)

User @KeaMotlokwa also wanted to explore local attractions before venturing abroad.

She said: “I have to start here in SA. The lover and I have been wanting to do Mpumalanga.” (sic).

Many travellers wanted to explore Namibia, a rising destination for South Africans for its convenient flights and attractions.

Other destinations on people’s bucket lists were Vietnam, Tanzania and Angola.

Some travellers did not have plans to travel this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

User @Phumutiny commented: “Was planning a Zanzibar trip for this year. But I won't be traveling at all this year, even when COVID-19 is over.” (sic)

User @NonhleBeryl commented: “Honestly, I don’t think I’ll travel outside of Germany all of this year...unless there’s a vaccine. I doubt it’ll be possible anyways cos the lockdowns began at different times and will end at different times too. So it’s gonna be tricky for a while....” (sic).