Alcohol can be used in some unusual but intriguing ways. It turns out that not only can we consume it or use it in our cooking, but it can also be used in spa treatments.

Below, we take a look at a few unusual boozy spa treatments from around the world.

Champagne Pedicure or Manicure: SOHO V&A NYC Salon Cape Town, South Africa

Champagne and other products that contain grapes, grape seeds, or grape-seed oils form part of a champagne pedicure process.

Bubbly is said to help with age spots and can also work as a natural exfoliant for pedicures or manicures.

The Four-Hand Tequila and Nopal Massage: The Grand Velas in Los Cabos, Mexico

The massage involves three steps – a Mexican shawl is used to reduce muscle tension by stretching techniques, followed by a tequila rub to seal the skin and, finally, a nopal mask gets applied to the hands and feet.

According to Skin Inc Magazine, the tequila rub has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties for the skin.

The Gin Spa: Glasgow, Scotland

There are a range of luxury treatments available at the Gin Spa. Of course, clients also get to enjoy a complimentary cocktail or mocktail with every treatment.

According to its website, the products used at the spa are gin-inspired, which means they contain botanicals that are found in gins.

Bourbon treatments: The Spa at Four Seasons Vail, Colorado

According to experts, bourbon can be used as an antiseptic if combined with other ingredients, like honey or sugar.

According to SHAPE, the spa offers some bourbon spa treatments, including a pedicure dubbed "From Boots to Booze" (Kentucky whiskey foot scrub, anyone?).