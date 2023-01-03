WATCH: Drake’s private plane ‘Air Drake’ makes a special landing

A video on TikTok shows Drake’s private plane hovering over a crowd of people on a beach before making its landing in St. Maarten last month, with the caption reading: ‘’Drake’s private jet, called ‘Air Drake’, was spotted landing in St Maarten! Air Drake is a Boeing 767 and is worth a whopping $185 Million. “This is just one of many of Drake’s impressive possessions.’’

According to xxlmag.com Drakes’ airplane is over two decades old, and is worth millions. In the recent year, Drake has suffered some backlash for the harmful effects of his private plane on the climate. Drake has defended himself saying he makes short trips but according to the Guardian, that only makes matters worse. The article says that Drake goes on flights that last for about 20 minutes, often with little to no passengers on board. However, he is not the only one to come under fire from critics who have thrown other celebrities such as Kylie Jenner under the bus as well.

The TikTok video shows the plane hovering over the sea and the crowd, probably fans too, apparently shooting a music video. They had their cellphones out to record the impressive moment. Whether you like it or not, worldwide celebrities love living a luxurious life, and with their busy schedules of living a fast-paced life, it just happens to make things easier for them. These ‘impressive possessions’ may have a negative effect on the environment but why should any celebrity care, right?