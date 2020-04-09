WATCH: Flight attendant dishes on working during coronavirus pandemic

Nina Vida, a flight attendant from Miami, shared her experience of working during coronavirus pandemic on her YouTube channel. The flight attendant worked two flights scheduled for the day, from Miami to Chicago and the Chicago to Miami route. As she had an early morning flight, Vida left home to be at the airport at 6am. Before she started her official duties as a flight attendant, she headed to Starbucks to get a matcha latte. Once onboard the aircraft, Vida organises the airplane galley before take off. She said the airline served food on all flights over three hours. Food served on the flight included cookies, beef jerky (biltong), fruit, yoghurt, sandwiches and an assortment of beverages like wine, beer, and soft drinks. Vida described the Miami to Chicago flight as “super easy.”

“We had more passengers on board than I thought. We had about three people in First Class and about 70 to 80 in the main cabin. On our flight back, we have around 65 people,” she said.

Vida, who snacked on tortilla chips with guacamole and a watermelon kombucha during her two-hour layover in Chicago, said that the crew took precautions during the flights.

“Our crew is taking precautions. We have our hand sanitiser and wipes. I wash my hands frequently and wipe done the phone, seats, the tray tables and galley regularly. I am doing as much as I can,” she said.

Her views on Covid-19: “Honestly, in my opinion, I feel like this virus keeps spreading. I am sure a lot of people are still travelling, not only for emergencies but also for leisure.

“If you can social distance, please do,” she said.



