WATCH: Has Naomi Campbell sparked new air travel trend by wearing hazmat suit during flight?

Supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell have always been vocal on hygiene, especially on planes, long before the coronavirus hit. Campbell, who regularly travels around the globe, shared her peculiar flight routine last year that many called OTT. Campbell said that she had a five-minute ritual to ensure that everything around her is clean. Campbell revealed that she wipes everything clean with antibacterial wipes, from her seat, the overhead cabins to the compact dining table. “Clean everything you touch,” she shared on her YouTube channel. “This what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health, and it makes me feel better.” And, it is the same routine that many air travellers follow now that the Covid-19 pandemic is on the rise.

As the 'Empire' star has to travel for work, she recently shared a photograph of herself wearing a full hazmat suit, complete with goggles, a surgical mask and pink rubber gloves during a travel trip sometime in March.

Campbell also shared a video of her travels during the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that she was nervous to take the flight from Los Angeles to New York.

“I have been doing my seat thing for like about 15 to 17 years. It is not new. It was just the first time I showed it,” she said in the video.

After postponing the trip, she said: “Something a friend said to me, you cannot live in fear, and it is so true.”

Campbell’s routine, which consists of wearing the hazmat suit with googles, is something that most air travellers have mimicked since the virus hit.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways revealed that their cabin crew will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits over their uniforms when they fly.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas installed vending machines loaded with personal protective equipment for sale to travellers.

