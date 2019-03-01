MSC Bellissima will debut in Southampton, UK on March 2, 2019. With a maximum capacity of 5,686 guests and gross tonnage of 171,598, MSC Bellissima meaning “most beautiful”.is the second ship in the innovative Meraviglia class and the fourth of MSC Cruises next-generation ships to come into service in just over 18 months. MSC Bellissima will spend her inaugural season offering 7-night cruises to some of the region’s most popular ports before moving to the Emirates in late 2019.



Here are some facts about the ship: