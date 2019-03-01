MSC Bellissima will debut in Southampton, UK on March 2, 2019. With a maximum capacity of 5,686 guests and gross tonnage of 171,598, MSC Bellissima meaning “most beautiful”.is the second ship in the innovative Meraviglia class and the fourth of MSC Cruises next-generation ships to come into service in just over 18 months. MSC Bellissima will spend her inaugural season offering 7-night cruises to some of the region’s most popular ports before moving to the Emirates in late 2019.
Here are some facts about the ship:
- This ship is as tall of 13 double-decker buses.
- It has 19 decks.
- There will be 0 use plastic straws on board.
- There are 7 playrooms
- The deck surface is 450, 000m2 which is equivalent to 63 football fields.
- Zoe, the first virtual personal cruise attendant, speaks 7 languages.
- There are 2217 cabins on board, 1418 of which has balconies.
- There are 6 Swarovski staircases on board.
- The cruise has 12 dining venues, and find around 20 varieties of champagne in the champagne bar. If champagne is not your thing, then perhaps grab a drink at the 20 different bars and lounges.
- Bellissima chefs make 15 000 croissants a day.
- The ship is home to a 900m long Meditarian style promenade that features an 80m LED Dome.
- There are over 300 hours of live music per cruise.