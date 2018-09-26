Nicki Minaj took a break from Milan Fashion Week to holiday in Abu Dhabi. Picture: Instagram.

Nicki Minaj took time from Milan Fashion Week to spend a much-needed break in Abu Dhabi.

The Majesty singer, who released her album Queen in August, was in town with her rumoured beau, Lewis Hamilton and friend Rah Ali.

During her free time, Minaj and Ali were seen riding a dune buggy in the desert.

“Ride wit Minaj…” she posted on Instagram. In the picture, she and Ali are posting for a shot with their helmets on.

In a video, Minaj is seen enjoying the sunset dune ride. She posted: “U could take all of my btchs out to Abu Dabi…”

Minaj also enjoyed some time at the beach. In a video taken at night, the star dressed in her Versace ensemble talks with a man( presumably Hamilton) as he takes a photograph of her at the beach.

“Can you see the water…” she asked in a British accent, of which the male said he could not.

“But I want you to see the water,” she continued flirtily.