The Muraka is the world’s first underwater hotel villa at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island in the Maldives. Picture: Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

Welcome to the world’s first underwater hotel villa at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island in the Maldives. This one of a kind development called The Muraka sleeps nine and costs $50 000 (R708 605) a night. The two-level residence cost around $15 million to build. Muraka means coral in the native language of Dhivehi- and that is what guests will experience.

On the ocean floor, there is an undersea bedroom kitted with a king size bed, living space and bathroom. Guests will also get to meet a host of fish and sea creatures.

The residence above the sea is also worth a mention. If guests are not soaking up the views of the Indian Ocean and the sunset, then they can make use of the infinity pool.

Other benefits include a 24-hour butler, chef, personal gym and an optional fitness trainer and massage therapists. There is a speedboat available for guests to use for the duration of their stay.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island also offers guests bespoke experiences, from dining, cultural and adventure. Architect Ahmed Saleem said the underwater hotel villa follows Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s first underwater restaurant, which opened in 2004.

“The underwater restaurant, Ithaa has become very famous. From there, we did a lot of research and saw the need to have an undersea villa. We had to build a lot of technologies into the villa to make sure that they are 100% safe at all time that they are sleeping underwater,” said Saleem.

Japanese architect, Yuji Yamazaki, who designed the interior of the villa said they wanted to create a minimalistic design so that guests can appreciate the view outside.

“I want guests to feel the solitude, the quietness. They are going to be the only ones sleeping with a view of the ocean,” he said.

The underwater hotel villa opened in November.

Watch here: