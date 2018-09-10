The Kardashians have planned some of the most epic holidays. The family of the popular Keeping Up With The Kardashians show are no strangers to travel, often flying with private jets to some of the most remote parts of the world. Some of the destinations include Bora Bora, Greece, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Armenia and Thailand.

“We are going to go on a family vacation,” momager Kris Jenner announces at the opening of a video created by E! Entertainment on the Kardashian’s best vacations.

“You need to come with a great attitude and sense of adventure,” she adds.

From Kim losing her diamond earring, and later finding it, in Bora Bora, wine tasting in Napa to scuba diving in Greece, the famous family have done it all. Some of their best trips were in the Dominican Republic, which Jenner described as “absolutely beautiful and breathtaking” and Thailand where they interacted with the communities and the wildlife.

The scene with Kim being sprayed with water by an elephant in Thailand remains a fan favourite. The Kardashians were also influential in promoting Iceland and Armenia where the sisters learned about their roots and culture.

Watch the video here: