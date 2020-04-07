WATCH: What happens when flight attendants work from home

With many airlines temporarily suspending flights, cabin crew have no choice but to stay at home until the Covid-19 situation improves. Canadian comedian Wes Barker and his wife Kristen Gillett decided to add some lighthearted humour to the situation when they created a video depicting what may happen when a flight attendant works from home. Gillett, who is a flight attendant, wrote the script for the 4-minute long video. The video starts with Barker on the couch. Gillett, in her flight attendant’s uniform, offers him a ‘welcome’ beverage, which he accepts. She then runs through the safety exit procedures with him as he sits by his work desk.

“I just need to run some safety points with you quickly. In the event that you do need to use the exit, I need you to look outside first for any danger,” she says in the video. (sic)

A few seconds later, she offers Barker a hot towel, before asking him to stow his laptop for safety.

Gillett spends the rest of the day fulfilling flight attendant duties like serving sweet and savoury snacks, performing the safety demonstration in two languages and selling duty-free products.

Gillett also gives a glimpse of what happens during a flight attendant’s layover.

She Face Times Barker from their bedroom as she drinks Jameson out of the bottle.

“Hey, I miss you. How are you?” she asks him. He responds: “Are you face timing me from the bedroom?”

“Yeah, I had the longest day,” she says, nonchalantly.

The video has garnered over 1,5 million views on YouTube.

WATCH: