Ballito-based abstract artist Natasha Barnes, 49, has paintings in hotels and other establishments across the world. She is also the author of The Culinary Adventures of a Travelling Cook and has her own homeware brand Private Collection Original. In April she will exhibit at the Imbizo Gallery on the North Coast - one of the few occasions she is home. We asked this jet setter for some worldly travel advise: Where to eat?





I love the Affordable Art Fair in Singapore. They are a glamorous nation. For the best meal in town, head to Fatty’s at the Burlington centre near Bugis Junction. It’s a firm favourite with the local ex-pat community and the airline crews from Qantas, but I can tell you, this Chinese eatery serves up better Chinese fare than you can find anywhere in Hong Kong. It’s a real casual eatery with ice cold beers and if you want wine they point you to the supermarket over the road to go buy your own. Prices are good as well.

Best beach holiday?





You would have to go a long way to beat Pongwe beach hotel in Zanzibar, this little boutique hotel has some of the best food I have had at a hotel in the world and the infinity swimming pool has views to boggle the imagination.

Favourite hotel?





My favourite hotel in the world is the Anantara Resort and Spa in Bangkok, I have been traveling to this property (previously known as the Marriott Resort and Spa) for 15 years. The breakfast buffet is legendary, and one must not miss the rice barge taxi ferry ( for free) to and from the sky train. The 15-minute journey to or from the hotel is the best impromptu river tour you can take. Complete with ice cold lemongrass scented face towels.

Best city to shop in?

Has to be Bangkok for me, I love the chaos.

Best adventure?

For a real affordable adventure, a trip to Everest base camp is sure to clean the cobwebs from your mind – don’t attempt this if you are not fit. It does not cost much apart from your trekking permit and a porter ( highly recommended ) so just kit up and go forth. A strong tranquiliser is advisable for the flight into Lukla.





The very best pizza in Kathmandu is served at Fire & Ice, book a table for when you come back from your trek. Trust me you will be craving junk food.

Bucket list must sees?





Angkor Wat in Cambodia and a trip on the Trans-Siberian express in winter.



