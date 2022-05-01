Where to Tinder Passport to next? Let the stars decide

New Delhi - Has the travel #FOMO bug gotten you, and you've been itching to get away but haven't been able to? There is no denying that travel has been on everyone's mind and everyone wants the vacation to glow!

It should come as no surprise that travel is one of the top 5 interests of dating App Tinder members, with over 43 percent stating in 2021 that they would love to travel any place on the globe without hesitation! Well, how fun and convenient it would be to meet people around the globe, with the click of your phone? Historical Greece. Picture: Reuters Tinder Passport allows you to change your geographic location to any place on the globe. Just think of the next place you want to vibe at and jet set on a virtual adventure to find people who you can match with even if they're miles away!

Globally, the top countries Indian members passports to are The USA, Singapore, Korea, Australia and Japan. Time for you to begin swiping and matching with people across the globe, maybe that will make you step out of our house (Finally! in case you aren't already!) If you're still not sure where to go, why not begin with what may be your go-to location (virtually)?

For those who believe in the alignment of the stars or just scrolling through zodiac signs (we know you do!), check out the list below to see where you can passport to and meet individuals that #MatchYourVibe (iykyk)! Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) Spontaneous, ambitious, and traveller of the zodiac, these signs are always on the lookout for something new. The newer the experience the better they enjoy the whole moment Passporting to Shillong will keep these flamboyant souls enchanted while Manali will challenge their fiery side and passporting to New York City will fulfil their enthusiasm.

Earth Signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) Always in the urge of trying something new, these homebodies are the epitome of work hard play harder! Calm, solid and intriguing is their number one game and they can fill their passport book, get their R&R in places like the zen magic of Italy, the beauty and serenity of Kerala or fill their metaphorical plates in the most popular place in India where Tinder members can passport to - Delhi! Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

An Old school, hardcore romantic, Bollywood geek! A destination near water is a bonus, but these Bollywood buffs would do anything to make every moment rich in history and hardcore romantic. Passporting to romantic destinations like Udaipur would definitely feed their imaginative spirits and Paris will suffice their epic Bollywood dream. Air Signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) Passport destinations that catch an air sign's attention have to be dank! They are particularly looking for an ideal combination of culture, quirk, and lovely things to do. With their heads literally in the clouds, they will be appeased by destinations such as the bustling Mumbai which is also the second most popular city to passport to in India along with the another in our top 10 list, the infamous state of Goa that is fab with its nightlife glamour, or even the steeped in historical Greece.