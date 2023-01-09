Woman finds out her husband and mother-in-law didn’t want her on family trip

A woman overheard her mother-in-law and son having a conversation that prompted her to pack her sh*t and leave. She shared her story on Reddit’s "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) thread. She states her husband normally goes on these family vacations, clearly alone, because she didn’t feel comfortable around her husband’s family.

Story continues below Advertisement

With good reason. However, this time she decided to go with and suck it up. But things changed when she heard her mother-in-law ask her husband: ‘’did she really [have] nowhere else to spend the weekend?’’ That must sting, but it gets even more humiliating. Her husband had quite the response: ‘’‘l KNOW!!!! And I didn't want to bring her with me but what was I supposed to do?!!! You know how pushy she can get.”

Uhm, excuse me? Did he just say that? Obviously stunned, the woman decided to flee. This was after she thought it was going okay after a couple of days already spent with the family. She booked her ticket right away and left without telling anybody. She was, anyway, the only one doing all the cleaning and cooking, on top of taking care of the kids. The nerve! When he eventually returned home the two got into it and she then told him that she knew about the conversation an, instead of feeling regret, he shifts the blame on her and says she needs let go of the “pushy” behaviour.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is why some marriages never end up working. The meddling, with the “mean girls” attitude is so 2000 - and-never-again.

Story continues below Advertisement