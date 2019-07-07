Four chocolate tours you should try. Pexels

Chocolate should be celebrated every day, but 7 July is the day dedicated to all things chocolate. Everyone has their favourite flavour profile and preference, but there's no harm in tasting all the chocolate you can when you're on a chocolate tour.

If you're travelling, be a bit more adventurous than just trying a choccie in a supermarket or cafe you've strolled into, dedicate some time to the chocolate that your destination has to offer.

Costa Rica

The Tropical Rainforest and Chocolate Adventure promises more than just an exploration of chocolate.

This full day tour of the Selva Tropical Rain Forest promises you'll see toucans, monkeys, parrots and about 400 bird species.

This promises to be a sweet adventure that even the someone who doesn't really like chocolate (yes there are people who don't like chocolate) would enjoy this day out.

London

Known for it's traditional tea time treats, there's more than just Earl Grey to discover on the English Tea & Desserts Tour.

It's about a three hour tour and will tickle the taste buds with a selection of artisan chocolates, macarons, cakes and scones.

This is a great way to start looking beyond what you think you know of English desserts and sweet treats.

Belgium

When you're in Belgium you going to try a regional beer, but why not add some chocolate to the menu as well.

The Belgium Beer and Chocolate Tasting with the Callebaut family chocolatier and beer sommelier is the perfect place to start.

You get the best of both worlds, fine chocolate pralines and artisan beer.

New York

The Institute of Culinary Education in New York is a must visit if you're a foodie and if you love chocolate.

You'll have to book a tour in advance but you won't regret it because not only is it informative, but a once in a lifetime chance to get behind the scenes to see where the some of the best in the world are honing their skills.



