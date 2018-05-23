China Eastern Airlines has designed one of its planes to resemble the characters from the Toy Story movie. Picture: Disney Parks.

As a fan of the Toy Story franchise, I was amazed at the new Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land themed plane. China Eastern Airlines has designed one of its planes to resemble its main characters, Buzz Lightyear and Woody from the Toy Story movie. The design is in line with the opening of the new Toy Story Land at the Shanghai Disney Resort.The plane, which launched in late April, will fly on China Eastern Airlines' route between Beijing and Shanghai.

With its one month success, there are hopes that the plane will service other Chinese cities in the future.

The experience starts from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport where a handful of Toy Story characters are waiting in the departure terminal.

Passengers are also given a commemorative boarding pass to mark the new design.

If you are a Disney fan and one of the lucky travellers on the plane, you will appreciate the Toy Story inspired menus, food trays and inflight entertainment.

Travellers will also get a chance to see what the resort has to offer. Some of the attractions include the slinky dog spin ride, meet and greets with the characters and the Toy Box Cafe that offers picnic-style meals.