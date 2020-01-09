Your 2020 bucket list sorted, from breakfast with giraffes to sleeping in world's sexiest bedroom









Giraffe Manor offers close interactions with Rothschild giraffes. Picture: Giraffe Manor. Planning to travel in 2020? Here are some of the items you should tick off your bucket list. Explore the Nile

Known to be one of the largest rivers in the world, the Nile covers eleven countries, namely Egypt, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya, to name but a few.

There are two major branches of the Nile called the White Nile and the Blue Nile. The White Nile originates in East Africa while the Blue Nile in Ethiopia. The two branches join the capital city of Sudan, Khartoum. There are many tours available for travellers who want to explore the Nile.

Share breakfast with giraffes

Giraffe Manor, located within almost 57 hectares of indigenous forest in the Langata suburb of Nairobi, offers close interactions with Rothschild giraffes. Known as one of Nairobi’s most iconic buildings, Giraffe Manor is a retreat with verdant green gardens, bright terraces and courtyards.

These friendly animals love having breakfast with guests and posing for selfies and videos.

See the largest waterfall in the world

South African personality Maps Maponyane recently shared his love for Victoria Falls, known as the largest waterfall in the world. Located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, it measures 1,708 metres wide and 108 metres high.

Visit a canyon in South Africa

Blyde River Canyon is the third-largest in the world and is among South Africa’s most beautiful attractions. Travellers from around the world visit this attraction to take in its grand vistas.

Attractions include the Three Rondavels or Three Sisters, which comprise of three circular spirals of dolomite that rises from a mountain surrounding the canyon.

Sleep in the sexiest bedroom in the world

If you are planning a romantic trip, Joali in the Maldives should be your first choice. Joali is home to the world’s sexiest bedroom, according to website Mr and Mrs Smith.

Located in the Muravandhoo island in the northern Maldives, in the Raa Atoll, one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world, the bedroom can be found inside the Sunset Water Villa.

The room offers impressive views of the ocean and comes with a 35 square metre infinity pool. Among the amenities in the 240sq m one-bedroom villa include a king-size bed, a spacious sundeck and infinity pool.

Meeting the dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Ride

Jurassic World: The Ride inside Universal Studios Hollywood amusement park has received rave reviews since its opening in July 2019. Universal dubs it “an experience like never before”.

The attractions include Raptor Encounter, where you get to meet Blue the Velociraptor and the friendly new Triceratops, the Jurassic Café that serves up Costa Rican inspired cuisine, and DinoPlay that offers activities for the kids.

Travel to Ethiopia to learn about their coffee-making ritual

If you love a piping hot cup of coffee, then you should consider visiting Ethiopia for their famous coffee. Coffee is the national drink of Ethiopia, and coffee drinking is a ritual for locals. Served in three rounds, abol, tona and baraka, Ethiopians inhale the aroma before they drink the coffee.



