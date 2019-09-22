Pictures: Supplied

Cape Town - Wine exports to European countries could come to a halt if pleas for support to end “exploitation” of farmworkers are ignored. Scores of farmworkers from across the Western Cape marched on the Norwegian/Swedish Consulate offices yesterday to make an impassioned plea to the countries to influence wine “monopolies” back home to help end the “hostile” labour environment and the abuse of human rights.

Farmworkers’ union Commercial, Stevedoring, Agriculture & Allied Workers’ Union (CSAAWU) said it consistently informed the wine companies of the “inhumane” conditions in which the wine was produced.

“But today we are reminding Norway and Sweden of the enormous power and influence they have.

“If we don’t get a favourable response within 10 days, we will have no choice but to call for a consumer boycott of wines and other agricultural products,” national organiser, Karel Swart, said.

The halting of exports to companies in Norway, Sweden and Finland could hit the South African wine industry and the economy hard, and could be the second biggest action taken after the 2012/2013 strike.

A memorandum handed to the consulates said the international wine companies, Systembolaget, Vinmonopolet and Alko could no longer benefit from “super exploitation”, “impoverishment” and “slave” conditions of farmworkers in South Africa.

Stopping short of calling for a consumer boycott for now, CSAAWU appealed to consumers in Europe and South Africa to be “ethical and conscious” consumers.

“We ask that every time you buy a bottle or box of wine, ask questions and think about how it was produced.

“You can no longer fool yourselves,” the union said.

It demanded a minimum wage of R250 per day moving towards R8500 per month in the next three years; a ban on piece work, farms to comply with healthy and safety standards, family responsibility leave and gender parity.

“Piece work was seen as another form of exploitation as the employer imposed the kind of wages to be paid and in desperation, workers would accept even if the wages were lower than the R18 an hour prescribed for minimum wage. Other demands to the international firms included:

* A ban on the use of pesticides on SA farms that are prohibited in Europe.

* Unions to be allowed representatives during audit processes of all wine farms to ensure there was no violation of international trading conditions.

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi urged the international countries to wield their influence as they did previously to help end apartheid.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA said it supported the CSAAWU and called on the international wine companies to boycott SA farming products.