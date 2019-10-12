Bishops Diocesan College has been rocked by a sex scandal, after a 30-year-old woman teacher resigned for allegedly having sexual relations with a matric pupil. Picture: Facebook

Diocesan College in Rondebosch has been rocked by allegations of a sex scandal.

Principal Guy Pearson released a statement late yesterday afternoon confirming that the elite school was investigating a case of “serious misconduct” against one of its teachers.

“Bishops is currently investigating allegations that there has been serious misconduct by one of its teachers.

“The teacher has resigned and the school is in the process of conducting a full investigation. The school takes this matter extremely seriously and requests the public to respect the dignity and privacy of those concerned,” Pearson said.

Weekend Argus understands that the woman teacher was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil.

She left the school on Thursday when the matter came to light.

The teacher, whose identity is known to the Weekend Argus, has deleted her social media accounts.

A source linked to the school told Weekend Argus that the pupil had tried to break off the relationship, but the teacher would not agree to it.

According to the source, the teacher sent threatening WhatsApp messages to the pupil.

It’s also believed that some of the fellow pupils who became aware of the relationship threatened to go public with news of the affair.

It is understood that the parents of the pupil are well-respected doctors.

The Weekend Argus contacted the pupil’s parents without success.

Western Cape Education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that Bishops is an independent school and the department only deals with public schools.

Weekend Argus