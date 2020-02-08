Friday will mark the seventh anniversary of the murder of Reeva Steenkamp, shot and killed by her then-boyfriend, former Paralympian and Olympian Oscar Pistorius, who claimed he believed she was a robber.
At the time of her death, Steenkamp had applied to the bar with the hope of becoming a legal advocate by the age of 30. She died at 29.
Now, Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa Top 25 finalist Natasha King, is saying enough is enough.
Later this month, King will host a family fun run at the Castle of Good Hope in aid of the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation from 10am to noon.