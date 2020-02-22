Jason Smit, 53, from Somerset West in Cape Town, is also out on R100 000 bail and under effective house arrest for allegedly manufacturing and dealing in cannabis.
The latter charges stem from a March raid by Cape Town police and the Hawks of a massive cannabis-growing facility that they described as the “biggest hydroponic lab ever in SA”.
The UK police want to prosecute Smit for various criminal offences relating to the production, cultivation, possession and supply of cannabis following a 2008 Cumbria police raid on his flat and two other residences they claim were leased out in his name.
UK police also claim Smit jumped bail and left the UK illegally to escape up to 14 years in jail.