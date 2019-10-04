The two complainants in the Eben Etzebeth saga is demanding more than a million rand from the Springbok lock. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ANA

Cape Town - The two complainants in the Eben Etzebeth saga is demanding more than a million rand from the Springbok lock. The Senior Legal Advisor for the Human Rights Council (HRC), Boang Jones, on Friday filed four applications on behalf of the complainants in the Equality Court in Hopefield, near Langebaan. The Springbok player, who is currently representing South Africa at the Rugby World Championships in Japan is accused of assault, clamping of a firearm and hate speech. According to papers filed in court, Etzebeth is alleged to have hurled racial insults at coloured people during a scuffle at the Langebaan Yacht Club on August 24.

Meanwhile, the National Convenor of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign, Sammy Claassen has called for SARU president, Mark Alexander to resign saying he has “embarrassed” South Africa by allowing Etzebeth to represent the country in Japan.

“We informed SARU even before the squad was announced. Criminal charges were laid on August 25 so how can we have a tainted person representing our country?” said Claassen.

Claassen also fired a warning against Etzebeth supporters who he claims has already found the rugby player “innocent”.