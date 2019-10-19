“The National Instruction of the South African Police Service states that when a crime or alleged crime is reported at a police station or to a member on patrol attending to complaints, irrespective of whether the crime was committed in the station area of that police station or the station area of another police station, the member receiving the report must interview the complainant and open a case docket. It is thus irregular to refer complainants to another station,” said ombudsman spokesperson Deirdre Foster.
Kelly, (not her real name) tried to report the rape at the Goodwood police station but was told she could not be assisted as the station falls outside the area of jurisdiction where the alleged crime was committed. She was told to report the incident at the Kuils River police station.
It’s been almost three weeks since the rape and no arrests have been made despite police knowing what the driver looks like. SAPS were able to acquire video footage of the man from Vangate Mall where he withdrew R3300 from the woman’s bank account. Kelly, was raped by the “gaatjie” on October 1, outside the mall while the driver was withdrawing cash at an ATM inside the mall. Kelly and her colleague were taken on a hellish taxi ride as they were making their way from work (Bellville North) home (Eerste River).
In the exclusive story published by Weekend Argus last week, Kelly told the story of how she and her friend and colleague were driven around the northern suburbs in search of a Capitec ATM so they could withdraw money from the preschool assistant teacher’s account.