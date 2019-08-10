National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The NSPCA has secured more than R92 000 in donations in a Backabuddy campaign to help pay for the case it lodged against Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise. Modise is accused of gross neglect of animals on her Modderfontein farm, near Johannesburg.

The NSPCA allegedly found unfed animals left to starve to death after workers downed tools because they had not received their wages.

When officials arrived at the farm, they found 50 animals had starved to death and 162 more had to be euthanised to prevent further suffering. Among the animals found were pigs, ducks, sheep and goats.

A group of people protesting outside Parliament against Speaker Thandi Modise's neglect of animals on her Free State farm. Photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Public relations officer at the NSPCA, Meg Wilson, said AfriForum was donating its legal services and the investigative arm of the case was what had cost them a great deal. “Attorney Gerrie Nel and the investigative team have used a huge amount of resources in investigating this case,” she said.

The fund-raiser was trying to defray some of those costs. To donate, visitbackabuddy.co.za/gerrie-nel-animal-farm or visit thebackabuddy.co.za homepage. Ziyanda Mgandela

