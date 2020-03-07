Don’t blame China for coronavirus, says Chinese ambassador to SA

Pretoria - The Chinese ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian, pushed back against suggestions his country should carry sole responsibility for Covid-19, saying while the globally-spreading disease was first reported in its city, Wuhan, there was no evidence it had originated there.

Lin spoke to journalists a day after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had become South Africa’s first confirmed case of Covid-19 after travelling to Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the disease outside China.

Lin said scientists around the world were still battling to determine the source of the virus.

“So far, studies by scientists from countries like the US, Europe and Japan say that the source of the virus is still unclear, uncertain,” Lin told a news conference in Pretoria on Friday.

“But we have noticed that some people with a hidden agenda accuse China of being the origin of the virus, or they smear China by saying the virus was made in China.”