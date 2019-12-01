Cape Town - A Dutch war criminal living in Constantia will spend Christmas in Pollsmoor Prison if a Cape Town Magistrate’s Court finds him liable for extradition to the Netherlands, where he faces a 19-year jail sentence.
According to senior prosecutor Christopher Burke this is likely because it appears Guus Kouwenhoven, 77, is liable - no matter what his legal team bring to court.
Kouwenhoven ticks all three boxes determining liability argued Burke, handing up a High Court judgment this week that ruled in his favour in another one of his extradition matters that covered similar legal ground.
Kouwenhoven was convicted and sentenced “finally and irrevocably” in a Netherlands Court of Appeal for offences including “complicity in co-committing violations of the laws and customs of war” resulting in multiple deaths and rape.
“These offences involve, amongst other things murder, (including decapitating civilians, throwing babies against walls and in wells), rape, torture and looting/plundering as set out in article 3 of the Geneva Conventions dated 12 August 1949”.