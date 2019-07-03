Mayor Colan Sylvester. Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - The EFF in the South Cape has denied that it was ever in talks with the DA about jobs or any other rewards. The party was responding to a statement released by the ANC in the Western Cape on Tuesday claiming that the DA and the EFF in Oudtshoorn were on the verge of striking a deal.

But this has been denied by EFF Chairperson in the South Cape, Diswayne Maarman. “The EFF supported the DA’s decision to put its Municipal Manager on suspension, pending an investigation but the ANC did not,” said Maarman.

On Tuesday, the ANC said the DA in the South Cape was falling apart and that the “honeymoon” between the mayor, Colan Sylvester and his Municipal Manager, Allan Paulse, was over.

In a report on allegations made against the Municipal Manager, the mayor recommended that he be placed on precautionary suspension.

ANC Chief Whip Jongilizwe Tyatya said the collapsing relationship between DA caucus and its management shows that this is one of the DA’s desperate measures to cover their tracks in failing to serve the community of greater Oudtshoorn.

“As the ANC we have been consistent in raising issues that prove that the DA is running this council down the drain and to the detriment of this town since 2016.”

He said that the municipality led by mayor Sylvester had been regressing and that it did not address qualified audit reports with opinions.

“Yet performance bonuses are granted. The Mayor disregards the municipal council and runs the municipality with his friends as advisors," said Tyatya.

The ANC also questioned whether proper procedure was followed in placing the municipal manager on suspension and requested that the mayor amend his recommendation to first allow the Municipal Manager an opportunity to make written representations in response to the allegations before placing him on precautionary suspension.

Maarman said the EFF challenges anyone with proof of a deal with the DA to come forward with such information.

