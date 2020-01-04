As holidaymakers journey back home to prepare for back-to-school as well as going back to work, the Department of Transport said it would continue with its “planned 24/7 operations across the province to ensure that we remove all irresponsible motorists, so as to safeguard the lives of innocent road users”.
Provincial Transport Department spokesperson, Jandre Bakker said 108 fatalities and 97 crashes were recorded on provincial roads last month. “In comparison with December 2018, the Western Cape province has shown a decrease of 59 road fatalities,” he said.
According to the department, 9858 public transport vehicles were stopped and checked and 2640 public transport vehicles were fined amounting to R8200500 on December 14-22.
“We had a total of 500 alcohol blitz/random breath testing roadblocks across the Western Cape resulting in 140293 vehicles being stopped and 48288 drivers screened for alcohol, resulting in 358 driving under the influence of alcohol arrests.