Errant motorists hit in the pocket for violations in Cape roads









File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Millions of rand worth of fines were issued to road users over the festive season during various operations in the province. As holidaymakers journey back home to prepare for back-to-school as well as going back to work, the Department of Transport said it would continue with its “planned 24/7 operations across the province to ensure that we remove all irresponsible motorists, so as to safeguard the lives of innocent road users”. Provincial Transport Department spokesperson, Jandre Bakker said 108 fatalities and 97 crashes were recorded on provincial roads last month. “In comparison with December 2018, the Western Cape province has shown a decrease of 59 road fatalities,” he said. According to the department, 9858 public transport vehicles were stopped and checked and 2640 public transport vehicles were fined amounting to R8200500 on December 14-22. “We had a total of 500 alcohol blitz/random breath testing roadblocks across the Western Cape resulting in 140293 vehicles being stopped and 48288 drivers screened for alcohol, resulting in 358 driving under the influence of alcohol arrests.

“The highest breath alcohol reading was recorded at 1.85mg/1000ml in Mossel Bay service area, which was seven times over the legal limit of 0.24mg/1000ml; 2250 speeding offences were recorded; (and) 33498 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness to the amount of R 27231600,” confirmed Bakker.

He said 150 vehicles were impounded and 713 discontinued for being unroadworthy and 26 motorists were arrested for attempting to bribe traffic officers.

“We believe that these motorists should receive the same judgment as a recent motorist, who was fined R20000 or 24 months suspended for 5 years for committing this type of crime,” added Bakker.

Other arrests include a motorist arrested and charged for transportation and being in possession of 684 units of illegal abalone.

The driver was in possession of diving suits and one crayfish tail.

Spokesperson for the national Transport Department Ayanda Allie-Paine said the statistics for road fatalities and other traffic related figures were not finalised.

She said the official numbers will be released on January 23.

Weekend Argus