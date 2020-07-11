'I’m just longing for my child and for any good news'

Cape Town - A desperate father hopes his 8-year-old daughter, who was swept away by Cape Town rains on Thursday, is found. “I’m just longing for my child and for any good news,” said Michael Steenkamp on Friday. On Thursday at around 1pm, the city’s fire and rescue service was alerted after Steenkamp’s daughter, Abieda, had fallen into a canal near 8th Avenue in Belgravia Estate. Upon arrival, the teams were informed by residents that a man had jumped into the canal in an attempt to save her. “Members of the Ottery fire crew positioned themselves in Klipfontein Road across from the Mary Harding School, while Epping’s crew was at Koedoe and Hickory streets, and at Loerie and Cornflower streets, and divers at the sewerage plant,” said City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse. “Police divers were at Buckner Road in Hazendal.” The search was called off late Thursday afternoon due to adverse weather conditions.

On Friday morning, the search resumed, said SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

The City of Cape Town said there had been multiple weather-related incidents on Friday. Flooding was reported in Khayelitsha, Philippi, Wallacedene, Mfuleni and Delft. Power outages were experienced in Philippi, Browns Farm, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Grassy Park, and Parkwood.

According to the South African Weather Service, Cape Town and the surrounding regions were hit with heavy rain. Between Thursday and 8am Friday morning, 125mml was measured in Kirstenbosch, 109mm in Grabouw, 91mm in Stellenbosch, 67mm in Paarl, and 51mm in Cape Town City Centre.

Weather Service forecaster Kate Turner said following an additional 30-40mm expected for Friday afternoon, a second cold front would bring another 10-15mm today.

Turner added that the weather service was tracking a third cold front expected to reach Cape Town tomorrow evening.

The City of Cape Town reported its dam levels were at 65.7% capacity on Friday, following a 2.3% increase during the course of the week.

“We are looking forward to seeing the upward trend continue into the weeks ahead,” said mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescued a man swept out to sea who had been surfskiing after he was separated from his group during windy conditions between Fish Hoek and Miller’s Point.

The incident, in addition to two others in Mossel Bay and Knysna, prompted the NSRI to caution the public of the severe weather conditions along the Western Cape coastline.

“There is a concern that the lulls being experienced in between these cold fronts may give a false impression of improving conditions,” the institute said.

Weekend Argus