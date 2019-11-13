Cape Town - There has been a breakthrough in the Jesse Hess murder case with her alleged murderer being linked to another rape case.
Jesse's aunt and family spokesperson, Sandy Hess, said the suspect who allegedly killed Jesse and her 85-year-old grandfather in Parow almost three months ago, was allegedly involved in the rape of a 15-year-old girl.
Sandy Hess told the Weekend Argus that the suspect had allegedly tried to suffocate the 15-year-old girl in Hanover Park on Monday. She said this appeared to be the same modus operandi used to rape and murder Jesse.