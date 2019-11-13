JUST IN: Jesse Hess murder suspect linked to rape of 15-year-old Cape Flats girl









Jesse Hesse and her grandfather were murdered in their home in Parow. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - There has been a breakthrough in the Jesse Hess murder case with her alleged murderer being linked to another rape case.

Jesse's aunt and family spokesperson, Sandy Hess, said the suspect who allegedly killed Jesse and her 85-year-old grandfather in Parow almost three months ago, was allegedly involved in the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Sandy Hess told the Weekend Argus that the suspect had allegedly tried to suffocate the 15-year-old girl in Hanover Park on Monday. She said this appeared to be the same modus operandi used to rape and murder Jesse.





It is alleged that the girl was saved by her mother when she walked in and caught the suspect in the act. He then fled the scene and was last seen jumping into a taxi.





A police source close to the investigation, said: "There is a definite link. The suspect was taken in for questioning previously but after the rape in Hanover Park on Monday, we were able to put the two together."





The police source added that a delay in the suspect's arrest was due to a wait for DNA results.





"There was semen found at the (Hess) scene, however, we are still waiting for the DNA results," Sandy Hess said.





Jesse was found dead on her bed, while grandfather Chris was found tied up and gagged in the toilet in their one-bedroom flat in Parow.





Last month, it was reported that the family was awaiting the forensic report. They are still waiting despite the forensic department saying there was no backlog. Sandy Hess previously told the Weekend Argus that she not allowed herself to grieve properly following the murders.





