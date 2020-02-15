That’s exactly what happened to 19 lucky couples who had Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, as their guest of honour at the annual Valentine’s Day mass wedding on Robben Island yesterday.
Motsoaledi was in top form, reminding the couples that “you should not marry the one that you can live with but rather the person you cannot live without”.
To make the occasion even more special for one lucky visually impaired couple, Frankford Williams and Cindy Mullins, they were issued with the first braille wedding certificate issued at a wedding on Robben Island.
The couple attended the same school and both share a love for blind cricket and were thrilled with their braille certificate.