Man accused of mountain murders in Cape set to go on trial









Bveni’s spree came to an end in March 2018 when he fatally stabbed cyclist Ian Stuart McPherson, 68, on the trail above Brigantine Road for his cellphone, watch, Garmin and mountain bike. Blessing Bveni’s first brush with the law in South Africa came in 2017, when he allegedly used a false passport to apply for asylum. For his immigration fraud counts alone, he could face up to 15 years imprisonment. If proven, that bureaucratic bungle will have cost two lives and a criminal trial involving 12 counts involving assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and cold-blooded murder. Months after his arrival in Cape Town, the State claims Bveni, now 36, began his crime spree on the trails of Table Mountain National Park in October 2017 when he allegedly attacked cyclist David Bucklow as he crossed Silvermine Bridge near Brigantine Avenue, Fish Hoek. According to the indictment already before the high court, Bveni, standing on the bridge, kicked out at Bucklow, “causing him to almost fall off the bridge”. Considering what later transpired, Bucklow was lucky to be able to recover his balance and ride off unscathed.

Months later, on January 12, 2018, Bveni is accused of striking out again against siblings Meghan and Damien Steel, who were hiking in the Peer’s Cave area near Fish Hoek.

According to the charges, Bveni threatened them with a knife and made off with a cellphone. Only weeks later did the siblings realise how lucky they were. On January 28, a man allegedly identified as Bveni attacked a St James couple hiking above their home in Silvermine Nature Reserve.

This time the outcome was tragic. Pilot Doug Notten, 57, was repeatedly stabbed to death while trying to defend himself and his wife with his walking stick.

Wife Julia, 54, who was injured in the attack, pepper-sprayed the attacker several times before fleeing towards Echo Valley to get help.

Notten was later found dead by a fellow hiker who went to his assistance.

Although Bveni is also accused of robbing Notten of his shoes, rucksack and watch. Julia told Weekend Argus days after her tragic loss that she believed robbery was not the attacker’s motive.

“He didn’t say a word. He just mumbled and made animal-like noises. He never asked us for valuables. I pleaded with him and said we will give you whatever you want, please just leave us alone, but he didn’t respond. He was a psychopathic monster who just wanted to kill.”

Facing a possible 15 years in jail for Notten’s murder, Bveni is accused of striking again on February 7, this time in Brigantine Road against a neighbourhood watch member, Malcolm Esterhuizen.

For allegedly stabbing him several times with a screwdriver for his cellphone, watch and his two-way radio, later found in his possession during his arrest, Bveni faces attempted murder and robbery charges.

The prosecution alleges that Bveni’s spree came to an end in March 2018 when he fatally stabbed cyclist Ian Stuart McPherson, 68, on the trail above Brigantine Road for his cellphone, watch, Garmin and mountain bike.

A runner who found McPherson and alleges he saw Bveni with his bike will be a crucial witness in next week’s trial.

A guilty verdict on multiple murder and robbery charges could put Bveni behind bars for between 20 years and life.

Weekend Argus