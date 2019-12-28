STAR cyclist Nicholas Dlamini’s dreams for 2020 have been thrown into jeopardy after an altercation with Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers left him with a broken arm.





In video footage of the incident that has since gone viral on social media, Dlamini is seen being manhandled by uniformed rangers, with one violently twisting his hand behind his back.





The injury could dash Dlamini’s hopes of becoming the first black South African to ride the Tour de France and his chances of racing in the 2020 Olympic Games.





It’s also thrown into the spotlight the fractious and potentially dangerous relationship between park rangers and cyclists.





The local athlete was on a training ride in Silvermine Nature Reserve when the altercation with SANparks rangers occurred.









SANParks spokeswoman Lauren Howard-Clayton said rangers “apprehended” the cyclist for “resisting arrest” after he was caught cycling in the park without a permit. She said the resulting scuffle caused Dlamini to “injure himself”.





But fellow cyclist, Donovan le Cok, who witnessed the incident and recorded the footage, provided a different account of what occurred during the scuffle.





“(Nic) was trying to exit the park and rode through the exit where there were six SANparks officials located who grabbed his handlebars on his bicycle to try stop him,” Le Cok told Eyewitness News.





“This made him crash, so he fell off his bike and hurt himself. He got up and was confronted by the senior ranger who you see in the video.”





Le Cok started filming because he said: “Those particular rangers are notorious for being aggressive.”





The footage shows the senior ranger pinning Dlamini against the side of a TMNP van. The ranger has Dlamini’s arm twisted behind his back with enough force to lift the cyclist off the ground and cause his humerus bone to snap.





The footage shows the ranger then roughly handling Dlamini into the back of the vehicle. Howard-Clayton said statements would be taken from the rangers who were present.





“According to TMNP section ranger, the cyclist had entered Gate 1 of the Silvermine section without paying the conservation fee or showing proof of activity permits when requested,” the SANParks statement read.



