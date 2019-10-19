This surprise turn of events came following more than two hours of consultation with his lawyer morning before the 27-year-old was due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to plead to 47 sex abuse charges.
When the charges were put to him three weeks ago at his last appearance, he took the prosecution by surprise by ditching almost a year of plea bargain negotiations and declaring his intention to stand trial in an attempt to secure a lesser sentence than the one he agreed to on Friday: 15 years imprisonment with five years suspended.
His change of heart may see him plead guilty to 47 charges relating to seven boy victims between the ages of 12 and 17. They include: encouraging, enabling, instructing or persuading a child to perform a sexual act; compelled self sexual assault; sexual grooming of children; using a child for child pornography; failure to immediately report a sexual offence against a child; exposing or displaying or causing the exposure or display of child pornography or pornography to a child; and possession of child pornography.
The charge sheet revealed he was appointed youth leader at the Common Ground Church Group in Rondebosch in January 2015.