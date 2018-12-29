The Original D6 minstrel troupe is ready to impress at the Cape Town Street Parade. The minstrels will march from Keizersgracht Street in Zonnebloem, along Darling and Adderley streets, up Wale Street and into Rose Street in Bo-Kaap, where the parade will end. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The countdown to the colourful annual Cape Minstrels carnival has begun. Previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, the renamed Cape Town Street Parade is an inclusive carnival for everyone.

According to Muneeb Gambeno, director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, the name change was as a result of wanting to give the carnival “a single identifiable image”.

Gambeno told Weekend Argus the name change would help bring everyone closer and bring opportunities to monetise the event.

As they make full use of the Grand Parade, no gazebos will be allowed.

“We will be activating the Grand Parade this year - though we will continue with the normal route, we will make a small detour around the parade so people in the parade also get viewing pleasure of the troops,” he said.

Gambeno is confident the parade will be a fun space for the family.

“R1million has been spent on safety and we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure that pre, during and post event is safe and family friendly.

“We as organisers will be on the ground to ensure that everyone is treated with dignity,” he said.

There will also be a golden circle for only 1000 people who want to be in a more secure setting at a cost of R100.

According to Gambeno, although the city assists the association with funding, it is not nearly enough.

“A carnival of this magnitude requires a lot of money. It is not only the city’s role to fund it, so we are also trying to come up with innovative ways such as the golden circle and the name change to help bring about unity, and other projects,” he added.

In recent years, the carnival has been marred by funding debacles, with organisers requesting additional funds each year.

The provincial ANC this year also entered the fray, demanding that the Department of Arts and Culture afford the event the same cultural recognition as the AmaZulu reed dance.

In a statement, ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said, “The state’s recognition of the event would “bring greater unity among organisations representing minstrels and organising a festival that belongs to Cape Town’s coloured community”. He added that “official recognition” of the event would bring an end to the acrimony.

“We want unity and official recognition of our traditions and heritage so politicians cannot manipulate them.”

The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JPSmith, confirmed “the city has made a financial contribution of R2.2million as well as R800000 for city services and venues.”

Smith also told Weekend Argus that “the event organisers, in consultation with the SAPS, the city and their security service provider, have developed a comprehensive safety and security plan for the event”.

The city expects 30000 to 40000 participants and 50 000 spectators.

Weekend Argus