Siswana family struggling to cope after killings

The family of the slain SACP member are nowhere closer to finding out how he and his six-year-old daughter were killed. Siyabulela Siswana, his wife and child were ambushed at their Mfuleni home this week. The father of five along with his daughter died on arrival at the hospital while his wife is still in a critical condition. Siswana served as secretary for the SACP in the Brian Bunting District since April 2017. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: “Police reports indicate that two suspects whose faces were concealed walked into the home of Mr Siyabulela Siswana in Extension 6, Mfuleni. One of the suspects who was armed fired several shots at the occupants. As a result, Mr Siswana and his daughter died.” Potelwa added: “Provincial detectives are interviewing several individuals as part of an investigation into the murder of a 44-year-old community leader and his six year-old daughter on Wednesday evening in Mfuleni. Detectives are hard at work investigating the two murders and attempted murder.”

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu described Siswana as a selfless leader, peace-maker and communist to the end.

“Comrade Mzondi (Siswana) was affectionately referred to by those close to him as a dedicated, disciplined and hard-working communist. Mzondi will also be remembered for his humility and love for his people. He served his community selflessly and wholeheartedly without expectation of material gains,” he said.

“The party remains devastated by the sad incident of the cowardly assassination of our SACP leader in the entire Brian Bunting.We hope his departure won’t add to the book of many unresolved cases. We further call on the community and SACP membership to give the police a chance to do their work”.

Siswana’s uncle, Mntuwekhaya Siswana, said the family was struggling and confused about what happened.

“This brings back memories of his two brothers who were also shot and killed,” he said. Funeral arrangements will be made once Siswana’s wife is discharged from hospital.