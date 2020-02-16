WATCH: John Steenhuisen launches campaign to be official DA leader









Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen launches his campaign for the party's conference. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - As the leadership contest in the DA intensifies, the opponents are putting their best foot forward as alliances among delegates build to vote in a new party leader. So far, interim leader John Steenhuisen, the party’s Gauteng leader John Moodey and KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli have put their names forward in the running for the coveted position when the party convenes for its federal congress on May 30 and 31. On Saturday, Steenhuisen launched his campaign in Cape Town where hundreds of party members, including Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, MP Natasha Mazzone, Glynnis Breytenbach and James Selfe were among other provincial leaders who came out to show their support. Notably absent, however, was Western Cape party leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who was thought to be a contender as well as the party women’s league leader, Nomafrench Mbombo. While Steenhuisen appears to enjoy the upper hand, both as the interim party leader and leader in Parliament, it remains anyone’s game with the nomination period only closing at the end of March.

Steenhuisen launched his campaign in Cape Town where hundreds of party members, including Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, MP Natasha Mazzone, Glynnis Breytenbach and James Selfe were among other provincial leaders who came out to show their support. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Both Ntuli and Moodey will be campaigning hard to win the support of as many of 2 000 delegates expected to attend the congress. Steenhuisen appears to be positioning himself as a leader committed to restoring discipline to the party.

“In the last few years, we have seen ill-discipline creep into our ranks.

“We have been constantly undermined by members who say negative things about our party, and work against us in councils and legislature.

“I will ensure swift disciplinary action against DA members who undermine our party. And end the toxic culture of leaks and ugly campaigning as it will end the DA,” he said.

“In the build-up to local government elections, I will allocate additional resources and support to the party’s governance unit. Over the last few years we have sometimes got it wrong when it comes to diversity. Nobody wins when we parachute people into positions of power for which they are not ready.”

John Steenhuisen Campaign Launch for DA Leader https://t.co/UNcJ51ityU — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) February 15, 2020

Steenhuisen highlighted the need to bolster up the economy, job creation, land issues, redress, health and education as some of his key focus issues.

“We cannot talk about the economy without talking inequality, this is something the DA has struggled with something that under my leadership I pledge to get right. As am liberal I against all forms of racial labelling and categorisation,” he added.

Ntuli, the youngest contender at 31, is calling for an overhaul of the current establishment. In a letter to the DA, when she announced her intentions to run, Ntuli highlighted the challenges within the party, especially the loss of votes in the last elections as well as the loss of activism.

She highlighted the need to bring back fairness to the party, doing away with the confusion around what the DA stood for and the need for a leader who could bring people together from different backgrounds.

Moodey is steadfast on returning the “dignity” of the party by ending internal squabbles and the never-ending twitter blunders.

“If we want to bring this ‘One South Africa For All’ we keep talking about we need to unify. Our differences that were aired in the public domain were the reason we lost so much at the national elections,” he said.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said based on their campaigns both Ntuli and Steenhuisen hold opposing ideologies for the party while Moodey appears to be the middleman.

"Ntuli’s campaign is brave; she is young and is speaking out against the establishment. She is saying the party is not going in the right direction and taking a stance that is opposite to Steenhuisen. She is saying what was being said by Maimane is not gone with him,” he said Mathekga.

“The question is, is the DA in a position to entertain her ideas or the appetite for progressive views. Her campaign is sobering but the DA is not ready for that and that might be her downfall.

“Moodey on the one hand looks to be in the middle, not one to ruffle feathers and is not engaged in deeper reflections and appears to be the in-between with Ntuli and Steenhuisen, who stands to maintain his position.

“Steenhuisen might be the one to maintain his position as a classic liberal who maintains the status quo while the progressive liberals within the party look to take the party forward in a more inclusive way.”

Hundreds of @Our_DA have gathered at the Hellenic Centre in Moullie Point where the party's John Steenhuisen will launch his campaign to become leader ahead of Federal Congress in May. @IOL @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/lEurOZG4HM — Tshego Lepule (@tshegofatsang) February 15, 2020

