Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has hailed the SAPS’ arrests in political assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal but Cape Town officials have questioned why similar strides haven’t been made in the Western Cape. In July, a task team was set up to investigate the killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

An inter-ministerial committee was also formed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the murder of ANC veteran and former ANC councillor in Msunduzi Municipality, Pietermaritzburg, Msawenkosi “Qashana” Mchunu, in May threatened to intensify political tensions in the KZN Midlands.

However, in the Western Cape, slain political leader Elese Depouche’s aunt, Nosimo Maphelane, said the family was saddened that no one had been arrested for his murder.

Fellow political leader Xolile Gwangxu was killed in June in Philippi East and Luyanda Mbele was killed outside his home in October.

The trial of Mawande Makhala, Vela Patrick Dumile and former ward councillor Velile Waxa, accused of killing Knysna ward councillor Victor Molosi, began two weeks ago.

Molosi was allegedly gunned down on his way home.

Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said investigations of these killings were ongoing, but no arrests had been made.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith for safety and security, said the lack of convictions was a problem.

“To single out his (Gwangxu’s) murder would be unfair and a distortion as the crisis is not limited to the murder of a single councillor or to political assassinations but to every aspect of life in South Africa, with assassinations within the taxi industry, violent crimes against women and children, gang murders and murder and attempted murder every day in our country - all of which have really low conviction rates, which if they were happening anywhere else in the world would have caused senior officials to be dismissed and removed from their jobs.

“There needs to be a major commission of inquiry into the completely dysfunctional criminal justice system with major changes implemented urgently.”

