Most school excursions, I would assume, are undertaken with a view to expose children to new environments and activities.
I can remember a day’s excursion to the zoo and oceanarium. We sneakily fed some of our padkos to the animals, though we were not allowed to. How could we not, when we gazed into those eyes that seemed to reassure us that we are all connected?
Based on my experience, I allowed both my sons to go on trips with teachers. My decision was also based on the fact that I knew where they were going, what activities they would tackle and an assurance from the teachers they would not force anyone to do what they were not comfortable with.
Usually, planned excursions were communicated to parents at the beginning of the year, not only to allow us to raise money but also as an opportunity to engage with the school during the first parents’ meeting.