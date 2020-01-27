Schools carry a duty of care to pupils at all times









Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) There’s a Xhosa saying that goes, “Ukuhamba kukubona.” Literally translated, it means “travel opens one’s eyes”. It’s been during travels that I had come to appreciate and learn more about other people’s cultures, gazed at iconic buildings in various cities and dared to try adventurous activities that taught me more about myself. Most school excursions, I would assume, are undertaken with a view to expose children to new environments and activities. I can remember a day’s excursion to the zoo and oceanarium. We sneakily fed some of our padkos to the animals, though we were not allowed to. How could we not, when we gazed into those eyes that seemed to reassure us that we are all connected? Based on my experience, I allowed both my sons to go on trips with teachers. My decision was also based on the fact that I knew where they were going, what activities they would tackle and an assurance from the teachers they would not force anyone to do what they were not comfortable with. Usually, planned excursions were communicated to parents at the beginning of the year, not only to allow us to raise money but also as an opportunity to engage with the school during the first parents’ meeting.

Not all schools operate the same way. But the national and provincial education departments have guidelines. A common requirement for parents is to sign an indemnity form, possibly with outdated wording and scant in detail. Yet parents are expected to hand over their children to the care of teachers who have absolved themselves of any responsibility in case of danger.

The drowning of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enock Mpanzi has raised more questions than answers. But one overarching question is whether the incident could have been avoided.

School activities fall into different categories. Camps are defined as excursions. These excursions are designed to take learning outside the classroom and enrich pupils’ experiences. In some instances, they foster “camaraderie” , unearth or strengthen leadership skills and possible career passions. But it is how the desired outcomes are achieved that is important.

Principals should be responsible for the conduct of all excursions, not only the itinerary and school policy requirements, but also ensure due diligence. This requires mandatory safety guidelines. They should anticipate different scenarios, especially when water activities are involved, and the possibility of litigation should injury occur.

It’s important schools be proactive in sharing with parents detailed plans, possible risks, risk management strategies for each activity, medical information, first aid provision, and the curriculum role of any activity. There should be arrangements in place should excursions be called off.

Often third parties are involved in transport, venues and the activities. Every detail should be scrutinised. Parents have complained of inappropriate supervision as some nasty incidents have taken place.

When parents sign an indemnity form, they’re are not only giving consent for their children to take part in the excursion, but are putting their trust in the school and teachers to look after their children and return them safely. Schools carry a duty of care to pupils at all times.

* Bulelwa Payi is a reporter at the Weekend Argus.