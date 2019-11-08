Cape Town - Uncertainty over whether the Hout Bay CDC which caters to about 4500 patients a month is opening or closing has caused many Hangberg residents to panic and fear not having health facilities in the area.
However, according to the Western Cape Health Department, an additional facility has been secured to guarantee and render better health services to the community as well as allow for easier access to comprehensive health services for our patients in Imizamo Yethu.
Residents in Hout Bay were up in arms after the day hospital in Hangberg was closed on September 17 and only reopened in early October due to violent community protests that broke out in the area, making it difficult for staff members to gain access to the facility.
However, this is all behind the small community with a rising crime rate. Crime in the area has increased over the last three years with murder increasing from 5 in 2017 to 20 in 2019. Sexual offences increased from 36 in 2017 and 40 in 2019 while attempted murder increased from 17 in 2017 and 18 in 2019.
The department’s spokeswoman, Natalie Watlington confirmed to Weekend Argus that “the additional facility has been secured to render a continuous package of quality care to the growing community of Hout Bay and will be a fully operational clinic”.