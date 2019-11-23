16-year-old tennis star Kholo Montsi powers into world top 20

Cape Town - A young tennis star who trains in Sea Point has been ranked among the top 20 junior boy players in the world by the International Tennis Federation. Kholo Montsi, 16, has far exceeded his
Kholo Montsi, 16, has far exceeded his expectations: his goal was to make it into the top 50 by January. Instead, he was ranked number 18 this month.
“I always believed it could happen, but I never thought it would happen so soon,” he said. “It’s honestly insane; I’m super-proud of myself. I just want to keep going.”
Kholo was born in King William’s Town, and from a young age it was evident he had a natural gift for sport; he was awarded South African colours for karate at the age of 6.
His prowess in various sports became even more noticeable when he attended Selborne College in East London - but if it wasn’t for his older brother, he might not have picked up a tennis racquet.