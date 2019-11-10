Chadwin Mondo, 13, was struck on the head with a brick by an unknown assailant while playing in the street in Heinz Park.
His mother, Angeline Mondo, said she was praying for her son to make a full recovery. However, she remained concerned that he might have sustained brain damage as a result of the attack.
Chadwin has been in and out of consciousness at Groote Schuur Hospital and is breathing on his own after being taken off life support.
Mondo, who is the breadwinner in her family, said she was worried that if further tests and scans revealed any brain damage, she wouldn’t be able to cope with caring for her child.