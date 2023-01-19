DAVOS DIARY : Dr Iqbal Survé at World Economic Forum

World Economic Forum veteran Dr Iqbal Survé heads to Davos for the twelfth time this year. As a distinguished business leader, Survé has both access and insight into global markets and trends that will shape the future of the world’s economy. As part of our World Economic Forum (WEF) coverage, Business Report connected with Dr Survé to provide anecdotes from his experience in Davos.

From 30 to minus 8 Arriving in icy Switzerland is both challenging and exciting in equal measure. The temperature is between minus five and minus 11 but averaging around minus eight. The first day was incredibly cold and it took a while to acclimatise.

Davos today -8🥶 pic.twitter.com/Dg1W3nRSaE — IQBAL SURVÉ (@IqbalSurve) January 17, 2023 But the truth is, from the second day onwards, one hardly feels the cold. In a way, I'm very glad that it's just cold, rather than snow or rain. Because if it snows, then it’s also becomes very wet - and the last thing you want to do is go slipping and sliding all over the place. It's truly amazing how quickly you acclimatise to both the altitude and cold. Davos is 2000 metres above sea level. It’s quite a change, especially coming from Cape Town, where it was 30 degrees to Davos at minus 11 degrees. Crystal Awards Sparkle

After a short double circle reception, I was off to the Crystal Awards Ceremony. The awards are given by the World Economic Forum to prominent artists, musicians, writers, actors and various other people that have positively impacted on the world. There were amazing back stories to some of the people such as Renee Fleming - the opera singer, and her contribution to promote awareness of mental health issues. Idris Elba and wife Sabrina for their pioneering work in Africa. Recieving the Crystal awards in Davos at the WEF. pic.twitter.com/ld0SL60RxW — IQBAL SURVÉ (@IqbalSurve) January 18, 2023 Actor, Idris Elba and his beautiful wife Sabrina received an award for their work in Africa. As did architect, Maya Lin, who has built amazing institutions and is an activist for climate change.

Coral Concert After the Crystal Awards there was an amazing concert to raise awareness about saving the corals in the Red Sea, which have been shown by scientists to be resistant to rising temperatures. It was also a great display of cooperation between the countries bordering the Red Sea, which includes Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. Noa performing with musicians from 4 countries adjacent to the the Red Sea to save the coral reefs in the Red Sea. I Sea You performed with a background of the coral👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/yAsTOMJqfn — IQBAL SURVÉ (@IqbalSurve) January 18, 2023 The musicians for the orchestra came from all of these four countries with the background to the orchestra being a collage of photos and videos of the corals and the fish in the Red Sea. Having gone diving in the Red Sea almost 15 years ago, I can attest to that wonderful experience and natural beauty that needs to be preserved.

Back to Business There were some great sessions at the forum most of which revolved around finance and globalisation, etc. But the highlight for me was the Bloomberg luncheon, which was a closed session hosted by Bloomberg with a few high profile guests. The session featured Bloomberg anchors interviewing various people.One of the first persons they interviewed was Larry Fink, the CEO of Blackrock, which manages a portfolio of around $10 trillion.

For me, the most important statement from Fink was that the situation is going to get better and not worse, and that many of the funders are looking for places to invest, including Africa. Larry Fink CEO of Blackrock just said at the same luncheon in Davos that the world can expect a better return in the year ahead. Did mix this postive projection with some negativity. — IQBAL SURVÉ (@IqbalSurve) January 17, 2023 This was confirmed in the follow up interview with Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citibank. Fraser indicated that their clients in the Middle East and China are very interested in investing in Africa and see Africa as the next big possibility. Further interviews included the CEO of the Hong Kong stock exchange, who spoke about the recovery of China, the CEO of NEOM - the vertical city being built in Saudi Arabia, and the deputy CEO of the investment house from the United Arab Emirates. Overall the Bloomberg session was really great.

Young Potential & A Special Book Post the Bloomberg session, I met up with a young South African Global Shaper, Arnel Sangoku who asked to make a pitch with regard to a sort of software app that they launched for public policing. I promised to connect him with various people in our group on my return. That afternoon I also met with Andrés Russo, who wrote an Amazon bestseller, an amazing book entitled ‘The Human IOS’ looking at the internal operating system of the Spirit and how it is so important in particular for young people.

In Davos with my dear friend Andrés Ruzo, writer of an Amazon best seller, "The HUMAN IOS", which explores the internal operating system of the spirit and how it is so important in particular for young people. A must read! pic.twitter.com/af6EezJVOj — IQBAL SURVÉ (@IqbalSurve) January 18, 2023 I have known Andrés for a long time, we were in Costa Rica together for the Global Agenda Council meeting. He's a highly successful entrepreneur with businesses in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Peru, and the USA. Andrés' book is truly amazing and I'm looking forward to reading it. Building Africa and Reconnecting with Old Friends Through the week, I continued to meet with key delegates from both South Africa, Africa and various other countries and continents. Some business, some socialising.

With Chido Munyati, the Head of Africa for WEF.

Great guy👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/oTrpEBqOxs — IQBAL SURVÉ (@IqbalSurve) January 18, 2023 I linked up with a friend of mine from India, Shiv Khemka who informed me that the family had acquired Forbes for almost $800 million. He's going to have a launch to celebrate the Forbes acquisition in Davos on Thursday, which I will attend. In the evening, it was great to continue to meet up at the Congress Center, and then to go to various sessions, principally, to deal with sustainability, the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, and then dinner with a couple of friends. Eventually, we ended up at the famous piano bar at the Europe hotel, with Ian Hooper and some amazing music, which went onto the early hours of the morning. The next day was off to Africa House for a special closed session organised by my dear friend Mamadou from West Africa. He has been a pioneer in blockchain.