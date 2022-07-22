Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Are you seeking work experience? Here are 10 paid internships available in KZN today

Time to start earning. Picture: Pixabay

Published 7m ago

Share

Durban - Starting your career after finishing university can be challenging. An internship is a great way to begin this chapter of your life.

Your supervisors will guide you while you learn more about your career, apply your hard-earned skills, and earn money.

IT service internship

Company: Lancet Laboratories

Location: Durban central

Requirements:

Relevant IT certificate or studying towards an IT qualification.

One to two years of relevant experience.

Apply here

CCI Call Centre internships (x4)

Location: uMhlanga

Stipend: From R4 000 a month

Graphic design/ UX/ UI designer internship

You need to have completed any of the following qualifications:

Bachelor of Graphic Design/ Fine Arts

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Information Technology

Bachelor of Computer Science

Front-end (react) developer internship

Bachelor of Computer Science

Bachelor of Information Technology

Bachelor of Software Engineering

Digital marketing internship

Bachelor of Marketing

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Business Administration

Data analytics/ business analytics internship

Bachelor of Computer Science

Bachelor of Information Technology

Bachelor of Data Analytics/ Data Science

Apply here

Payroll internship

Company: MASA Outsourcing

Location: Durban

Requirements:

A financial management or accounting postgraduate degree.

A clear criminal and credit record.

Apply here

Chester Group internships (x3)

Location: Umbilo

HR internship

You must have a diploma in the human resources field.

Less than two years of post-study working experience.

Supply chain internship

Degree in supply chain management.

Finance internship

Degree in the finance or accounting fields.

Apply here

IOL Business

