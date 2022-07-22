Are you seeking work experience? Here are 10 paid internships available in KZN today

Durban - Starting your career after finishing university can be challenging. An internship is a great way to begin this chapter of your life.
Your supervisors will guide you while you learn more about your career, apply your hard-earned skills, and earn money.
IT service internship
Company: Lancet Laboratories
Location: Durban central
Requirements:
Relevant IT certificate or studying towards an IT qualification.
One to two years of relevant experience.
Apply here
CCI Call Centre internships (x4)
Location: uMhlanga
Stipend: From R4 000 a month
Graphic design/ UX/ UI designer internship
You need to have completed any of the following qualifications:
Bachelor of Graphic Design/ Fine Arts
Bachelor of Arts
Bachelor of Information Technology
Bachelor of Computer Science
Front-end (react) developer internship
Bachelor of Computer Science
Bachelor of Information Technology
Bachelor of Software Engineering
Digital marketing internship
Bachelor of Marketing
Bachelor of Commerce
Bachelor of Business Administration
Data analytics/ business analytics internship
Bachelor of Computer Science
Bachelor of Information Technology
Bachelor of Data Analytics/ Data Science
Apply here
Payroll internship
Company: MASA Outsourcing
Location: Durban
Requirements:
A financial management or accounting postgraduate degree.
A clear criminal and credit record.
Apply here
Chester Group internships (x3)
Location: Umbilo
HR internship
You must have a diploma in the human resources field.
Less than two years of post-study working experience.
Supply chain internship
Degree in supply chain management.
Finance internship
Degree in the finance or accounting fields.
Apply here
IOL Business