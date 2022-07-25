Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
View weather by locationView market indicators
Great paid internships – apply in Gauteng today

Internships might be perfect for you. Picture: Pixabay

Published 43m ago

Durban - The Gauteng province is brimming with internship opportunities for ambitious young people who are looking to dive into the world of work.

Here are some of the great paid internships you can find:

Communications and media Internship

Organisation: Allan Gray Orbis Foundation

Location: Joburg

Requirements:

You must have a national diploma or university degree in the relevant fields and subjects in communication, branding, media, or marketing.

You must be tech savvy and skilled in digital media.

Apply here

Compliance administrator internship

Company: Discovery

Location: Sandton

Requirements:

Bachelor degree/diploma in relevant qualification.

Apply here

Monitoring and evaluation internship

Company: HWSETA (Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority)

Location: Joburg

Stipend: R10 000 a month

Requirements:

Honours degree in development studies or population studies and/or demography.

Apply here

Information and communications services internship

Organisation: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day

Location: Joburg

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Minimum of CompTIA A+ or a relevant IT diploma/certificate.

Two years field-related IT experience with PCs, hardware, software, network, end-user desktop applications.

Electronic internship

Company: Concilium Technologies

Location: Tshwane

Stipend: R8 000 a month

Requirements:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering (light current) with a good academic record. The qualification should not be more than one year old.

You must have theoretical knowledge of RF and microwave signal generation and measurement. Practical knowledge will be an advantage.

Basic knowledge of RF connector care and use.

Prior exposure to basic electronic test equipment.

Understanding of basic block and circuit diagrams.

Apply here

Vehicle sales internship

Location: Tshwane

Duration: Three months (with a possibility to get hired permanently).

Requirements:

Bilingual in English and Afrikaans.

Valid driving licence.

Clear criminal record.

Matric

Tertiary degree will be advantageous.

Apply here

IOL Business

