Great paid internships – apply in Gauteng today

Durban - The Gauteng province is brimming with internship opportunities for ambitious young people who are looking to dive into the world of work. Here are some of the great paid internships you can find:

Communications and media Internship Organisation: Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Location: Joburg

Requirements: You must have a national diploma or university degree in the relevant fields and subjects in communication, branding, media, or marketing. You must be tech savvy and skilled in digital media.

Apply here Compliance administrator internship

Company: Discovery Location: Sandton Requirements:

Bachelor degree/diploma in relevant qualification. Apply here

Monitoring and evaluation internship Company: HWSETA (Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority) Location: Joburg

Stipend: R10 000 a month Requirements: Honours degree in development studies or population studies and/or demography.

Apply here Information and communications services internship

Organisation: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Location: Joburg Duration: 12 months

Requirements: Minimum of CompTIA A+ or a relevant IT diploma/certificate. Two years field-related IT experience with PCs, hardware, software, network, end-user desktop applications.

Electronic internship Company: Concilium Technologies

Location: Tshwane Stipend: R8 000 a month Requirements:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering (light current) with a good academic record. The qualification should not be more than one year old. You must have theoretical knowledge of RF and microwave signal generation and measurement. Practical knowledge will be an advantage. Basic knowledge of RF connector care and use.

Prior exposure to basic electronic test equipment. Understanding of basic block and circuit diagrams. Apply here

Vehicle sales internship Location: Tshwane

Duration: Three months (with a possibility to get hired permanently). Requirements: Bilingual in English and Afrikaans.

Valid driving licence. Clear criminal record. Matric