Great paid internships – apply in Gauteng today

The Gauteng province is brimming with internship opportunities for ambitious young people who are looking to dive into the world of work.
Here are some of the great paid internships you can find:
Communications and media Internship
Organisation: Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
Location: Joburg
Requirements:
You must have a national diploma or university degree in the relevant fields and subjects in communication, branding, media, or marketing.
You must be tech savvy and skilled in digital media.
Compliance administrator internship
Company: Discovery
Location: Sandton
Requirements:
Bachelor degree/diploma in relevant qualification.
Monitoring and evaluation internship
Company: HWSETA (Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority)
Location: Joburg
Stipend: R10 000 a month
Requirements:
Honours degree in development studies or population studies and/or demography.
Information and communications services internship
Organisation: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day
Location: Joburg
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Minimum of CompTIA A+ or a relevant IT diploma/certificate.
Two years field-related IT experience with PCs, hardware, software, network, end-user desktop applications.
Electronic internship
Company: Concilium Technologies
Location: Tshwane
Stipend: R8 000 a month
Requirements:
National Diploma in Electrical Engineering (light current) with a good academic record. The qualification should not be more than one year old.
You must have theoretical knowledge of RF and microwave signal generation and measurement. Practical knowledge will be an advantage.
Basic knowledge of RF connector care and use.
Prior exposure to basic electronic test equipment.
Understanding of basic block and circuit diagrams.
Vehicle sales internship
Location: Tshwane
Duration: Three months (with a possibility to get hired permanently).
Requirements:
Bilingual in English and Afrikaans.
Valid driving licence.
Clear criminal record.
Matric
Tertiary degree will be advantageous.
