Great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

Your dreams will not make themselves come true; you have to put in the effort. If you’re looking for internships in beautiful KwaZulu-Natal, here are some options that might be perfect for you:
SOCIAL MEDIA INTERNSHIP
Company: Credit Fitness
Location: uMhlanga
Stipend: R4 500
Duration: 6 months
Duties/responsibilities:
Writing, editing and publishing engaging posts for various social networks, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Optimising social media posts (language, tone, message) based on the target audience’s behaviours.
Selecting appealing images and videos to complement text.
Updating social media pages with compelling company news.
Apply here
INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING INTERNSHIP
Location: Durban
Duration: 2 years
Requirements:
A BEng or BSc in industrial engineering.
A minimum average of 60 percent in your final year.
Application deadline: September 2, 2022
Apply here
LAB INTERNSHIP
Company: PepsiCo
Location: Prospecton
Requirements:
Food technology diploma or equivalent tertiary qualification.
Apply here
AGRONOMIST INTERNSHIP
Location: Pietermaritzburg
Requirements:
BSc/BSc Agric in agronomy/soil science/horticulture/plant pathology or any other relevant qualification.
Valid driver’s licence.
Apply here
SUPPLY CHAIN INTERNSHIP
Organisation: KZN Growth Fund Trust
Location: Durban
Requirements:
Degree or diploma in supply chain management
Apply here
FINANCE INTERNSHIP
Company: Belgotex
Location: Pietermaritzburg
Requirements:
Degree in commerce/BTech in accounting or similar qualification.
Apply here
ADMIN INTERNSHIP
Company: Vox Telecom
Location: Durban
Stipend: R3 800 a month
Requirements:
A minimum NQF 5 (higher certificate or higher) in:
• Administration
• Secretarial
• Business management
Apply here
