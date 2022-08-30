Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

Start your career with an internship to learn more about your field while earning. Picture: PeopleImages

Published 14m ago

Your dreams will not make themselves come true; you have to put in the effort. If you’re looking for internships in beautiful KwaZulu-Natal, here are some options that might be perfect for you:

SOCIAL MEDIA INTERNSHIP

Company: Credit Fitness

Location: uMhlanga

Stipend: R4 500

Duration: 6 months

Duties/responsibilities:

Writing, editing and publishing engaging posts for various social networks, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Optimising social media posts (language, tone, message) based on the target audience’s behaviours.

Selecting appealing images and videos to complement text.

Updating social media pages with compelling company news.

Apply here

INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING INTERNSHIP

Location: Durban

Duration: 2 years

Requirements:

A BEng or BSc in industrial engineering.

A minimum average of 60 percent in your final year.

Application deadline: September 2, 2022

Apply here

LAB INTERNSHIP

Company: PepsiCo

Location: Prospecton

Requirements:

Food technology diploma or equivalent tertiary qualification.

Apply here

AGRONOMIST INTERNSHIP

Location: Pietermaritzburg

Requirements:

BSc/BSc Agric in agronomy/soil science/horticulture/plant pathology or any other relevant qualification.

Valid driver’s licence.

Apply here

SUPPLY CHAIN INTERNSHIP

Organisation: KZN Growth Fund Trust

Location: Durban

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in supply chain management

Apply here

FINANCE INTERNSHIP

Company: Belgotex

Location: Pietermaritzburg

Requirements:

Degree in commerce/BTech in accounting or similar qualification.

Apply here

ADMIN INTERNSHIP

Company: Vox Telecom

Location: Durban

Stipend: R3 800 a month

Requirements:

A minimum NQF 5 (higher certificate or higher) in:

• Administration

• Secretarial

• Business management

Apply here

IOL Business

