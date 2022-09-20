Great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step, goes the saying. Start your own journey by applying for an internship that will put you on the path to your dream career.

Online marketing internship Company: The Gourmet Fast Food Company Location: Cape Town

Stipend: R13 000 a month Requirements: Diploma in marketing studies or three years of online digital work.

Driver's licence. Understanding of email management. Understanding of website management.

Apply here Supply chain management internship

Company: Twizza Location: Cape Town Duration: 12 months

Requirements: Diploma/degree in supply chain management or warehousing. Must have completed final year undergrad studies with a +60% average.

Application deadline: September 28, 2022 Apply here

HR internship Company: Vital Health Foods Location: Northern Suburbs

Requirements: National Diploma in HR Management Available immediately.

Must reside in the Western Cape. Apply here

Developer internship Company: Sintrex Location: Bellville

Requirements: Recognised IT Certificate/ Diploma in Development PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript

SQL(MySQL) or NoSQL (Mongo/Elastic Search) Windows or Linux Apply here

Recruitment administrator internship Location: Cape Town

Requirements: Diploma/degree (would be preferable) in any field- HR would be advantageous. Some experience in recruitment would be advantageous.

Apply here Finance internship

Location: Somerset West Duration: 12 months Requirements:

Minimum of two years and maximum of three years experience in an admin role. Must currently be residing in the Helderberg area. Apply here