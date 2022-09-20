Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

Make your dreams come true today. Photo: Pexels

Published 8m ago

A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step, goes the saying. Start your own journey by applying for an internship that will put you on the path to your dream career.

Online marketing internship

Company: The Gourmet Fast Food Company

Location: Cape Town

Stipend: R13 000 a month

Requirements:

Diploma in marketing studies or three years of online digital work.

Driver's licence.

Understanding of email management.

Understanding of website management.

Apply here

Supply chain management internship

Company: Twizza

Location: Cape Town

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Diploma/degree in supply chain management or warehousing.

Must have completed final year undergrad studies with a +60% average.

Application deadline: September 28, 2022

Apply here

HR internship

Company: Vital Health Foods

Location: Northern Suburbs

Requirements:

National Diploma in HR Management

Available immediately.

Must reside in the Western Cape.

Apply here

Developer internship

Company: Sintrex

Location: Bellville

Requirements:

Recognised IT Certificate/ Diploma in Development

PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript

SQL(MySQL) or NoSQL (Mongo/Elastic Search)

Windows or Linux

Apply here

Recruitment administrator internship

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Diploma/degree (would be preferable) in any field- HR would be advantageous.

Some experience in recruitment would be advantageous.

Apply here

Finance internship

Location: Somerset West

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Minimum of two years and maximum of three years experience in an admin role.

Must currently be residing in the Helderberg area.

Apply here

IOL Business

