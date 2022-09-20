Great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step, goes the saying. Start your own journey by applying for an internship that will put you on the path to your dream career.
Online marketing internship
Company: The Gourmet Fast Food Company
Location: Cape Town
Stipend: R13 000 a month
Requirements:
Diploma in marketing studies or three years of online digital work.
Driver's licence.
Understanding of email management.
Understanding of website management.
Apply here
Supply chain management internship
Company: Twizza
Location: Cape Town
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Diploma/degree in supply chain management or warehousing.
Must have completed final year undergrad studies with a +60% average.
Application deadline: September 28, 2022
Apply here
HR internship
Company: Vital Health Foods
Location: Northern Suburbs
Requirements:
National Diploma in HR Management
Available immediately.
Must reside in the Western Cape.
Apply here
Developer internship
Company: Sintrex
Location: Bellville
Requirements:
Recognised IT Certificate/ Diploma in Development
PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript
SQL(MySQL) or NoSQL (Mongo/Elastic Search)
Windows or Linux
Apply here
Recruitment administrator internship
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Diploma/degree (would be preferable) in any field- HR would be advantageous.
Some experience in recruitment would be advantageous.
Apply here
Finance internship
Location: Somerset West
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Minimum of two years and maximum of three years experience in an admin role.
Must currently be residing in the Helderberg area.
Apply here
