Inequality is the monkey that SA must get off its back or the country is doomed

OPINION: No one will ever talk about the fact that one white CEO earns as much as 461 Black women, writes Lunga Mahlangu. South Africa is the most unequal country on earth, with a Gini coefficient of 0.65. Sometimes when we highlight this fact, people think it's merely for academic purposes or to flaunt our intellectual ability to research these seemingly complex problems.

But nothing could be farther from the truth. I only speak about inequality as a way to bring to everyone's attention the need and urgency to change policy directions in a manner that is progressive and beneficial to all citizens. The need to speak much more openly is made even more pressing by the fact that the mainstream media is largely silent on the subject. When some of those who can see that there's something wrong with society try to voice their opinions, the media is quick to blame a symptom of the problem as being the problem instead of the fundamental issues.

If it's not a corrupt politician stealing, it's the lack of the right skills and educational training or labour laws that are not friendly towards investors. The excuse for the current state of this country is always anything but inequality. No one will ever talk about the fact that one white CEO earns as much as 461 black women. Yet, corporate lobbyists are complaining about a mere 8% proposed minimum wage increase in a country where 75% of the employed adult population earns below R5,800. In a book called The Spirit Level: Why Equality Is Better for Everyone, Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett explain that until a society resolves inequality, it will never stop suffering from social problems such as crime, violence, mental health issues and social unrest.

Alcoholism, crime, violence and mental health issues are usually a result of this chronic issue. But we're conditioned to think about these things in a categorical way, and that's what blinds us from seeing the whole picture vividly. * Lunga Mahlangu is an activist writer. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL or of title sites.

